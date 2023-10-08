Juventus is exploring options to bolster their midfield in the upcoming January transfer window due to the impending suspension of Paul Pogba.

The club has compiled a shortlist of potential midfield signings to replace the 2018 World Cup winner. While Pogba is considered one of their star players, Juventus has now narrowed their search down to two primary candidates.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, their preferences lean towards Georgiy Sudakov of Shakhtar Donetsk and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham. Hojbjerg offers more experience but is currently struggling to secure playing time at Spurs, potentially providing a more consistent performance.

On the other hand, Juventus has been inclined towards younger talents in recent seasons, making Sudakov an appealing prospect. The Bianconeri will carefully evaluate both options to determine the best fit for their team and aim to secure a transfer deal during the January window.

Juve FC Says

Sudakov and Hojbjerg look like very good players, which means we will get a good replacement for Pogba if we sign either.

The executives and the manager must decide which of them will make the most impact when they join us.