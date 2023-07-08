SudTirol signs two Juventus Next Gen youngsters

SudTirol has officially announced the signings of two Juventus youngsters, midfielder Daouda Peeters and forward Emanuele Pecorino, on loan for the upcoming season.

Both players have been integral members of the Bianconeri Next Gen team and have shown significant progress in their development.

While they are considered talents with the potential to break into the senior squad at Juventus, they need to gain more experience and demonstrate their worth for a chance at the Bianconeri’s first team.

Serie B side SudTirol sees the loan signings of these promising Juventus stars as a means to strengthen their own squad. The club believes that both Peeters and Pecorino will contribute with top performances if they are included in their team, according to reports from Calciomercato.

Juventus hopes that this loan move will benefit the players, allowing them to gain valuable experience and further enhance their skills. It also presents an opportunity for their market value to increase, should the club decide to sell them in the future.

Juve FC Says

Peeters and Pecorino have been developing well in the Next Gen team and this loan move is the proper next step for them.

Both youngsters will now attempt to prove they are the real deal and help their temporary side achieve some success before they return to the Allianz Stadium.

Hopefully, other improving youngsters at the club will also get a club that would bet on them, which will give them a good football experience.