Juventus are reportedly looking to land Feyenoord defender David Hancko earlier than initially expected.

The 27-year-old has recently emerged as one of the main candidates to join the Bianconeri alongside the likes of Antonio Silva and Fikayo Tomori. However, the Dutch giants had made it clear that they have no intention of parting ways with their star centre-back in the middle of the season, unless someone knocks on the door with €35 million in hand.

While forking out this figure won’t be easy for the Bianconeri, they now find themselves in a tough spot, as Tomori could be set to stay at Milan with Sergio Conceicao who brought him back to the starting lineup in the semi-final of the Super Cup, while Benfica are building a wall around Silva despite his lack of playing time.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus are now looking to advance their plans for Hancko, as they look to sign the Slovakian this month rather than waiting for the summer.

But as the Turin-based newspaper explains, the Bianconeri will wait until the final stretch of January to launch their onslaught. That’s because Feyenoord will undergo a gauntlet of four matches in the space of 10 days between the 12th and the 22th, culminating with a Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Hence, the Rotterdam giants are unlikely to offload the 27-year-old in the midst of this run, but they might be willing to negotiate a deal afterwards, especially if the Old Lady comes out with a decent offer.

In the meantime, the Serie A giants will be looking to raise funds, potentially by offloading one or two players, while Danilo’s expected departure should open up seizable space on the wage bill. Moreover, Juve would be able to use their defender Facundo Gonzalez as an exchange bargain since he’s already on loan at Feyenoord.