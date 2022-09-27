Sunderland has higher average match attendance than Juventus this season

Juventus’ average attendance in the stadium this season is poor compared to Sunderland in England’s Championship, but there is a catch.

A study on the average attendance at the stadiums of European football’s top clubs, as revealed by Football Italia, shows Barcelona’s Camp Nou gets the highest average attendance, with 83,383 fans per game.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich closely follow them, with 80,783 and 75,000, respectively.

In Italian football, AC Milan pulls the most average crowd per game with 72,169, followed by Inter Milan with 70,365. Both clubs share the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Roma and Lazio are the next Serie A side on the list with 60,964 and 44,424.

However, Juventus pulls in just 37,634, which the report reveals is less than Sunderland’s average of 37,926.

However, it is pertinent to note that the Bianconeri play at the Allianz Stadium, which has a capacity of just 41,507, but Sunderland’s Stadium of Light can hold 49,000 people.

Juve FC Says

Our attendance percentage is not low compared to our stadium capacity, but we must work to improve it.

We should fill our stadium for every game, and the club has to plan for a bigger ground or increase the capacity of this stadium.