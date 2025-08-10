Juventus are still unable to reach the finish line in their negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani, but they might receive a helping hand from Sunderland.

The Bianconeri are hellbent on bringing the French striker back for a second spell after last season’s six-month loan stint. Moreover, the 26-year-old has made it clear that he only wants the Serie A giants, reportedly refusing the approaches of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

But while Juve and PSG have been engaged in talks for weeks, they have yet to reach a definitive agreement on the formula and transfer fee.

Juventus still struggling to close Kolo Muani deal

While several sources have insisted that the two clubs are closing in on a final accord, the white smoke has yet to emerge, raising concerns amongst the fanbase.

But as La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) explains, Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto must raise additional funds to launch a more convincing onslaught for the France international.

The pink newspaper reveals how Sunderland can lend a hand by signing the unwanted Lloyd Kelly.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old joined Juventus in January on loan with an obligation to buy from Newcastle. The deal eventually cost the Old Lady circa €20 million, prompting many fans and pundits to consider it a panic buy on Cristiano Giuntoli’s behalf.

Sunderland ask about Lloyd Kelly

The English defender hasn’t exactly impressed in his first six months in Turin, so Juventus would be happy to offload him if they receive an appropriate offer that prevents them from registering a capital loss.

In recent weeks, it has been suggested that Kelly has suitors in the Premier League, and GdS is now reporting interest from Sunderland who are looking to bolster their ranks following their promotion to the top flight.

The source claims that the Black Cats have enquired about the centre-back, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be willing to submit a suitable offer.