Super-agent could help Juventus in their pursuit of Dutch youngster

When an 18-year-old prospect is being followed by a host of top European clubs, then he must be doing something right.

Ryan Gravenberch has been a part of the Ajax academy since the age of eight.

Nonetheless, the youngster is set to follow his former teammates and leave his nest in Amsterdam – as per custom.

The central midfielder has managed to rise all the way throughout the youth ranks to become a pillar for the first team.

This season, the player appeared in 24 league matches for the lancers, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists in the process.

Whilst the competition for his services is expected to be a fierce one, the Bianconeri might be able to overcome their opponents with the help of a powerful ally.

According to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), Gravenberch’s agent Mino Raiola could provide the help needed for Juventus to seal the player’s signature.

The super-agent is also the representative of Matthijs de Ligt, and he orchestrated his sensational move from Amsterdam to Turin in 2019.

Moreover, the Italo-Dutchman enjoys an amicable relationship with the Old Lady’s board of directors, as he used to represent the club’s vice-president Pavel Nedved during his playing days.

On another note, Gravenberch is precisely described in his home country as the “New Pogba”.

Coincidentally, the Frenchman shares the same agent with the young Ajax star, and is also linked with a return to Juventus.

However, it must noted that Raiola is notorious for putting his players’ best interest – as well as his own – above anything else.

Therefore, if the Bianconeri are hoping to land their transfer target, then they must forge out a tempting offer.