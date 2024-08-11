Juventus are working to sign Porto winger Francisco Conceicao, and have reportedly found themselves an ally in Jorge Mendes.

The super agent famously brought both Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin in the summer of 2018. Therefore, the two parties could rekindle their partnership, albeit for a less glamorous operation.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews, the Bianconeri are determined to sign Conceicao who has become one of the club’s primary objectives for the final stretch of the summer, alongside the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez.

The 21-year-old has even surpassed his Porto teammate Galeno on the Old Lady’s priority list.

Juventus are hellbent on adding two wingers to their ranks before the end of the summer.

The pink newspaper claims that the Serie A giants won’t be able to afford to sign Conceicao on a permanent basis if they fail to cash in on Federico Chiesa.

In this case, Juve will attempt to poach the Portugal international on loan while leaving the door open for a future purchase.

But in order to pull off this operation, Juventus are seeking some help from Mendes.

As the source reveals, the agent is already at work, making contact with Porto in the hopes of providing Juventus with favorable terms to complete the acquisition.

Conceicao is a Sporting Lisbon youth product who followed his father Sergio to Porto in 2018 when the latter was the club’s head coach. He was later sold to Ajax in 2022, but returned a year later.

The winger’s contract with the Dragao runs until June 2029.