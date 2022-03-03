Super League 2.0? Agnelli to announce a revised version of the project

Despite the rough reception it received last April, the European Super League is still alive and kicking – well at least in the minds of Andrea Agnelli and his allies.

Last year, twelve top European teams from Spain, Italy and England launched the project, but nine of them backed out in less than 48 hours to the negative backlash from fans and authorities alike.

Nevertheless, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona continue the fight to keep the idea alive, all the the dismay of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Angelli could announce a revised version of the project during the sports-economic congress organized by the Financial Times in London.

While the initial idea received an ugly reception due to the closed-tournament format, the new project should adopt a more open approach.

The source believes that the new Super League will include 40 clubs spread between two divisions (including promotion and relegation).

Moreover, up to 24 clubs could automatically enter the competition, while the rest will earn their spots based on their domestic success.

The timetable for the launching will be set for 2024.

Juve FC say

Despite the slightly improved format, the Super League project might never get accepted. The shocking and absurd format adopted by the original formal has arguably tainted its name forever.

Moreover, the UEFA have some of the strongest government in Europe by its side, which makes it an uphill battle for Juventus and the two Spanish giants.