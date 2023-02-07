Super League CEO insists the competition will save football

The man tasked with making the Super League more appealing to fans around the world, Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22, has again insisted the world needs the competition to save football.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the clubs that continue to back the idea and are effectively at war with UEFA.

A22 has been tasked with ensuring they make the right changes to the original idea and make it acceptable to the general public.

Their CEO, Reichart, has now given more reasons we should all support it. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We work tirelessly for proposals that can solve the current problems of football: competitive imbalance and financial instability of many clubs. UEFA resists external changes and ideas because it lives well by controlling an activity in which it has no competition or business costs or risks, and in which it has significant influence, even at the political level. It is normal that any other initiative does not please, they have clung to their monopoly since 1955”.

Juve FC Says

Supporting the Super League was because our former CEO, Andrea Agnelli, was one of its leaders, so now that he has resigned, we probably should forget about it.

However, the new leaders will decide that and must understand that UEFA is winning the war at the moment.

If we continue to support it with all the problems we have back in Italy, it could be overwhelming to be a Bianconeri fan.