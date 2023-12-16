A22 CEO Bernd Reichart has revealed that the Super League will make a return with a new format accommodating 60 European clubs.

The Super League has taken UEFA to court, with a verdict expected before the end of this month. Their argument is centred on the claim that UEFA has established a monopoly, making it difficult for others to create another competition similar to the Champions League.

UEFA is confident in winning the court battle, while the European Super League protagonists also believe they will emerge victorious and have already planned to revamp their initial idea.

Despite facing rejection from fans and several governing bodies, Bernd Reichart expresses confidence in the new format, stating that they believe everyone will embrace it.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“All national championships are managed by the same clubs. Only at European level do clubs have no say. We firmly believe in the Court and the laws of the European Union that guide it. After reading the resolution and confirming the illegality of the UEFA monopoly, we will finally be able to publish the results of more than a year of consultations and will propose an open European competition format for more than 60 clubs.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League protagonists are just Barcelona and Real Madrid now after we pulled out.

But after rejecting a return to the ECA recently, it seems the Juve board has plans to rejoin the Super League if it becomes successful.

This means they will pay attention to the verdict of the European Court later this month before making a decision.