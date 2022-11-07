Super League clubs make an important U-turn is desperate bid to revive the competition

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid remain intent on making sure the European Super League succeeds.

The trio have continued to work on the project even though the other clubs who initially supported the idea have all pulled out.

They have handed the project over to A22, a company tasked to help the idea win over fans and become reality.

Their managing director Bernd Reichart has been on a lot of media tours recently and wants to get support for the project.

He has had many interviews explaining the idea to the public and in a recent one, he insists the idea will no longer be a closed shop.

He said via Calciomercato:

“The Super League will not be an exclusive or closed competition. There will be no permanent members. In addition to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus there are many other clubs that have concerns and ideas for improving football in Europe. Sporting merit will be at the centre of the Super League.”

Juve FC Says

Making it a closed shop was the reason it originally collapsed, but it is hard to get fans to trust the protagonists now.

If they had brought a product that didn’t give immunity to its founding members, fans would have jumped in support of it by now.

But they made it a closed shop and now it will be hard to convince fans to join their efforts.