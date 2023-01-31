Super League gets a major breakthrough following Madrid court verdict

Juventus and other European Super League protagonists have been handed a major boost in their fight against UEFA and FIFA.

The Bianconeri, alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid, continue to champion the idea and have refused to accept defeat.

Max Allegri’s side was led into the competition by its former president Andrea Agnelli and the current leadership has not clarified its position.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Commercial Court of Madrid has ruled the protagonists can form a new competition and UEFA cannot kick them out of the Champions League.

The judgement reads:

“The principle of merit that informs competition law would be post-place.

“It is, therefore, possible to create independent and alternative competition because FIFA and UEFA cannot justify their anti-competitive behaviour as if they were the only custodians of certain European values, especially if this determines a monopoly that excludes and hinders a competitor’s initiative.

“It is an action that represents an abuse by those who hold a dominant position”.

Juve FC Says

This is a small win for the Super League clubs, but UEFA will fight back, and the protagonists must get more clubs on their side before forming a new competition.

If they cannot offer more money than what teams make from UEFA now, the idea will also struggle to survive.

However, we expect those pushing for its success to do the work required to make it happen.