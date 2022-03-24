Super League to be relaunched with no English club

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has tipped the European Super League to be relaunched, this time without the Premier League clubs who have been reluctant to reconsider the idea.

The competition is still being promoted by the presidents of Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, but they will struggle to get support from fans and other clubs no matter how they rebrand it.

Juve president, Andrea Agnelli, has lost his prestigious positions in the world of European football and he probably feels he has lost too much to give up on the idea now.

The protagonists of it have been working behind the scenes to bring out a new and better proposal, which they believe will be more pleasing to the fans, but can it succeed without the English clubs?

Tebas said via Football Italia: “It continues existing. They give a lot of important to what the EU could solve, but the European governments have already positioned themselves.

“They are working on another project, that will be a failure again, without the English teams, against UEFA, FIFA and the Premier League.”

Juve FC Says

It is hard to see the ESL idea succeeding again after it failed to take off initially because fans remain convinced that the greed of the founding members is their motivation.

UEFA has maintained an unhealthy monopoly on European football, and it needs to change. However, the protagonist of the ESL missed their chance to deliver a better product.