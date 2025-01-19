After a string of disappointing results and performances, Juventus have finally given the Allianz Stadium crowd something to cheer about by beating their old rivals Milan 2-0.

While the first half was an entertaining back-and-forth affair, the contest remained goalless by half-time. Nevertheless, Thiago Motta’s men roared in the second period, launching an onslaught on Mike Maignan’s goal.

In the end, a deflected shot from Samuel Mbangula did the trick, while Timothy Weah quickly doubled the Old Lady’s lead after being put through on goal with a fabulous assist from Khephren Thuram.

The official Juventus website picked up the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath of Saturday’s big Serie A showdown.

For the first time in their history, the Bianconeri have recorded four clean sheets in a row in their league contests against Milan.

Earlier this week, Mbangula celebrated his 21st birthday, and has certainly marked the occasion in style by becoming the youngest foreign player to score for Juventus in a Serie A fixture against Milan.

Nevertheless, the day belonged to Weah who scored in a match between Juventus and Milan in Serie A 25 years and 254 days after his father George’s last goal against his current employers. The incumbent Liberia president had bagged a brace against Juve in May 1999.

Moreover, the versatile winger has now raised his tally to five goals in the current Serie A campaign, thus becoming the third American player to achieve this feat after Christian Pulisic (12 in 2023/24 and five in 2024/25) and his club teammate Weston McKennie (five in 2020/21).

Finally, Thuram has become the first Juventus midfielder to be involved in at least one goal in three consecutive home appearances in Serie A since Adrien Rabiot, in March 2023. This run includes a fabulous brace against Fiorentina a couple of weeks back.