Superagent Mino Raiola working on Pogba-Ronaldo swap deal

Agent Mino Raiola is claimed to be suggesting that Juventus and Manchester United should work on a swap deal which would allow both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to return to their former clubs.

Both players have exactly one year remaining on their current contracts, and the agent is claimed to be of the belief that both players should be allowed to swap clubs, with Duncan Castles named as the source.

https://twitter.com/ManUnitedZone_/status/1410326075524124674

Pogba left Turin back in 2016 to move back to United, the club he left on a free transfer to move to Juve initially, before becoming a world beater, going on to win the World Cup with France, although his return to England has reaped little reward when trophies are considered.

Ronaldo on the other hand has won trophies everywhere he has gone, including a European Championship with Portugal back in 2016, and the chance to return to United is believed to be a possibility.

Could Juventus and Man U work on some sort of swap deal?

Patrick