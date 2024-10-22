Juventus suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Stuttgart in the Champions League, with the Bianconeri’s first loss of the season coming dramatically. From the outset, Juve found themselves on the back foot, with Mattia Perin making a crucial save just three minutes into the match to keep his side level. Despite knowing Stuttgart’s capabilities after their impressive showing against Real Madrid, Juventus seemed unprepared for the relentless pressure applied by the German side.
