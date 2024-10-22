Stuttgart dominated proceedings, both in possession and in their pressing game, while Juve struggled to find their rhythm. Forward Deniz Undav was a constant menace, giving the Juve defence plenty of problems with his movement and sharpness. The Bianconeri were fortunate not to fall behind before the half-hour mark, as Ermedin Demirovic struck the post with a well-taken shot, showing just how close the visitors were to breaking the deadlock.

The warning signs continued as Undav had a goal disallowed for a handball in the buildup just before halftime. Juventus’ response was minimal, with Francisco Conceicao’s attempt to create a moment of individual brilliance being one of their few chances. The lack of creativity in the final third meant that Juve rarely troubled the Stuttgart defence.

Stuttgart continued to pile on the pressure in the second half, with Perin making a series of fine saves to deny Enzo Millot and Demirovic. Despite the goalkeeper’s heroics, Juventus’ struggles worsened when Danilo received a red card after giving up a penalty, reducing them to ten men. Perin, however, produced yet another stunning save to keep Juve in the game.

Just when it seemed Juventus might escape with a draw, El Bilal Toure struck in stoppage time, finally giving Stuttgart the lead their performance deserved. Although Juve pressed desperately for an equaliser in the dying moments, they couldn’t find a breakthrough, ultimately falling to their first defeat of the campaign.

This loss serves as a wake-up call for Thiago Motta’s men, who were outplayed for much of the match. Juventus will need to regroup quickly and address the issues exposed by Stuttgart, particularly their inability to control the midfield and create scoring opportunities.