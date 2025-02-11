Juventus secured a 2-1 win against PSV in the first leg of the Champions League play-off this evening.

Juventus began as the better side, forcing Walter Benítez into making some important saves early on.

They had beaten PSV in an earlier game in the same competition this season and looked likely to do so again as the Dutch side struggled for control.

PSV fed off a few chances, but by the half-hour mark, they had never really threatened Juventus.

The Old Lady then earned a deserved lead through Weston McKennie, who rifled a volley home from the edge of the box, thanks to some fine work from Federico Gatti.

Seven minutes later, Nicolás González spurned a chance to extend the lead as Benítez made a brilliant save to deny him.

At the break, Juve were ahead, and Thiago Motta replaced the ineffective Kenan Yıldız with Samuel Mbangula at halftime.

The Belgian nearly scored just six minutes after coming on, but his shot was deflected for a corner.

PSV then drew level through Ivan Perišić as Juventus players protested for a handball in the build-up, but a VAR check never spotted it, and the goal was given.

Khéphren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners joined the game as Juve searched for another goal to take the lead in the tie.

Dušan Vlahović was also brought on, but it was Mbangula who scored the goal to make it 2-1.

PSV put in a fine effort and began to threaten the Bianconeri again as they searched for an equaliser, but Juve held on to win the game.