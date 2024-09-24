Juventus is one of Italy’s top clubs. Despite changing managers over the summer, the Bianconeri remain one of the favourites to win the Scudetto this season.

Thiago Motta has made a decent start to his tenure as the club’s manager and is expected to finish his first season with some silverware.

However, the ultimate prize would be for Juventus to win the Scudetto for the first time since 2020.

That was the last time they were champions, and three different clubs have won the last four Scudetto titles. Will Juve be next?

The Bianconeri have enjoyed a strong start under Motta, and they are working hard to stay unbeaten and convert more draws into wins.

However, Opta’s supercomputer is not optimistic about their chances of winning the league.

According to a report on TuttoJuve, the algorithm gives Juve just a 7% chance of becoming Italian champions this season.

This is even less than the 10.37% chance given to Atalanta, suggesting the algorithm favours Gian Piero Gasperini’s side over Juventus.

Still, the supercomputer predicts Inter Milan will reclaim the Serie A title by the end of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Our inconsistent start to the season does not help our chances of winning the title, so this is not a surprise.