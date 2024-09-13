Juventus returns to the Champions League this season, kicking off their campaign next week with a match against PSV.

The new competition format will see the Bianconeri facing several teams in a format that has replaced the traditional home-and-away setup during the group stages.

Exciting home games and challenging away trips lie ahead for Juventus. They are expected to compete strongly and aim to finish the league stages well enough to advance to the knockout rounds.

Juventus reached the final of the UCL in 2015 and 2017, but their recent progress in the competition has been less impressive.

Understandably, they are not considered one of the favourites to win the tournament this season. According to Opta’s supercomputer, as reported by Il Bianconero, Juventus has a 1.1% chance of winning the Champions League next summer.

Manchester City is ranked as the favourite to win the tournament this season, while Juventus trails behind Atalanta and Inter Milan among Italian clubs.

Juve FC Says

We are not targeting success in the Champions League this season, but if the team goes on a fine run in the competition and reaches the knockout stage, it will have done a great job.