“Superior to us” Nantes manager admits Juventus was the best team

The manager of Nantes, Antoine Kombouaré, admits Juventus were the best team as the Bianconeri defeated his boys 3-0 in the Europa League this evening.

Angel di Maria scored all three goals after opening the scoring with a stunning goal in the fifth minute.

Nantes then had a man sent off in the 18th minute, with Di Maria scoring two more, one from the penalty spot.

It was the perfect evening for Juventus and their fans can have no complaints about the outcome of the game and Kombouaré admits the black and whites were the better side.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus was superior to us. There is nothing to say, we lost in the first few minutes. After 4 ‘they scored the goal, at the second goal at 15’, with the red, it ended there”.

Juve FC Says

Juventus needed to put in a superb performance in the game tonight and did, which is why they are one of the biggest clubs in European football.

Now we need to transfer this form to our domestic competitions and ensure we can dominate and win as many league games as possible.

This night helped the belief of our fans and the boys showed we have every reason to expect a positive end to the season.