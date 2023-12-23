When the lineup for Juventus’ match against Frosinone was revealed, Max Allegri made a bold move by choosing to bench Dusan Vlahovic in favour of Kenan Yildiz. This decision proved fruitful as the young Turkish player justified his selection by opening the scoring just 12 minutes into the game. Juve confidence was high that they could secure a victory against a talented Frosinone side.

Matias Soule was given a free role, and the Juve loanee aimed to impress his parent club as Eusebio Di Francesco’s team bravely attempted to break down the Bianconeri. Frosinone managed to equalise six minutes into the second half, gaining confidence as the match progressed. Recognising the need for changes, Allegri decided to introduce Dusan Vlahovic into the game after Yildiz proved ineffective in the second half.

Vlahovic, determined to make a statement, posed numerous problems for Frosinone with his dynamic running and strategic positioning. Eventually, he found the back of the net, putting Juve ahead 2-1. Although another brilliant goal by Vlahovic was disallowed due to an offside call, Juventus secured the victory, bouncing back from dropping points against Genoa.

While the Bianconeri anticipates Inter Milan will win their fixture, this triumph keeps Juventus in close proximity to the league leaders and ensures that the Nerazzurri remain within striking distance.