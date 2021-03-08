Supposed blow for Juventus in Erling Haaland chase

Juventus are amongst those linked with a move to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, but Barcelona are claimed to have been boosted in their attempts to sign him.

Reports coming out of Spain claim that their recent re-election of Joan Laporte as president has given them a huge boost as they look to bring in the young superstar.

Haaland has emerged as one of the most wanted players on the planet after an astonishing 30 months for both Salzburg in Austria and Borussia Dortmund in Germany, including a record of better than one goal per game in the Champions League.

At 20 years-old, Haaland not only represents the future of football, but is already showing his superstar quality to be the now, and only the biggest in stature will be able to attract him.

While you don’t get much bigger than Juventus, but it is Barcelona that are claimed to be leading the chase to sign the Norwegian international according to El Chiringuito TV (via TuttoJuve).

If Juventus have any chance of signing the wonderkid, they simply have to pull out all the stops to try and bring him to Turin, as he deserves the chance to play for the Black & White as much as we deserve to give him a new home.

Who is going to be in contention to challenge Haaland for the next 10 Ballon D’Or’s? Could Juve home both him and CR7 in the same team next season?

