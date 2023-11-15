Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso has expressed his reaction to being called up to the Italy national team in the current window. Despite spending the last season away on loan, the young talent has recently broken into the Bianconeri’s first team.

Cambiaso has been showcasing his skills as an overlapping wingback on the left, engaging in competition with Filip Kostic for that position in the team. His standout performances have earned him recognition, leading to a call-up to the national team as Italy strives to qualify for Euro 2024.

Italy, the defending European champions, is currently facing challenges in securing a spot in the upcoming Euro tournament in Germany. Following his call-up, Cambiaso admitted to being surprised but excited about the opportunity to contribute to his country’s efforts.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Surprising and very exciting. Entering here… Between internships and Empoli I had been here, but entering with this uniform and being part of the National A team is a great emotion and privilege. The welcome? The girls at the reception. The meeting was on Sunday by midnight, they gave me the keys to the room. Come on guys? The first was Manuel Locatelli, who then went home.”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso is continuing a fine tradition of Juve players always being in the national team, and we back him to succeed.

He has shown his quality on the pitch for us and can now do it internationally.