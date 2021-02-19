Surprising Milik revelation gives Juventus a good chance of signing him

Arkadiusz Milik was a striker that Juventus was keen to sign in the last transfer window and a new revelation might see them get their man.

The attacker didn’t see competitive action at Napoli in the first half of the season after failing to secure a move away, despite powerful interest from Juventus.

Napoli reportedly had a bias towards selling him to a rival like Juventus except for a huge fee.

He joined French side Marseille last month and is now playing football again, but he might leave them at the end of this season.

The Polish striker is currently on loan at the French side and in the summer, he would be available for just 12m euros.

Calciomercato claims that there is no clause forbidding Juve from signing him when that comes into operation.

It means that the Bianconeri can finally get their man for that cut-price fee.

Milik has been a long-term target of Juve and their need for another striker means they could target him again.

Having been one of the leading strikers in Italy before his move to France, the attacker is accomplished enough to bring more goals to Turin.

He will probably not be the only striker that will end up on Juve’s radar, but his valuation makes him one of the best options.