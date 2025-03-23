In recent hours, Igor Tudor and Roberto Mancini emerged as the two main profiles to replace Thiago Motta at Juventus. Nevertheless, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims both men could be handed the reigns over the course of the next few months.

The club’s hierarchy has reportedly taken the decision to sack the under-fire Italian Brazilian manager who has been overseeing a horrific free-fall over the past few weeks, leaving the club in danger of missing out on Champions League football which could spell a financial disaster for the project.

Therefore, Tudor has reportedly been identified as the right profile to lead the club’s charge in the last nine fixtures of the Serie A campaign. The former Juventus defender who could soon arrive in Turin to make his return official.

The Croatian is willing to accept a short-term agreement, unlike Mancini who warrants a long-term deal. That is why the management opted for the 46-year-old rather than the Euro 2020 winner.

Nevertheless, Pedulla believes the former Inter and Man City manager remains a possibility for later.

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The Italian journalist urges Juventus to make their decision rather quickly to avoid an awkward situation involving Motta, but offers his predictions for the future.

“From this surreal situation, there could be a turning point in the next 48 hours,” explained Pedulla via JuventusNews24.

“What kind of training will there be from Monday to Friday with Thiago Motta, what kind of press conference would it be, how would you go on the pitch on Saturday?

“If Juve has decided regardless then they must say it as soon as possible. Tudor will take over immediately, Mancini on the list for the summer.”

Nevertheless, Mancini might not be the only candidate for the permanent role, as Napoli boss Antonio Conte and Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli are also in the running.