Suso admits Juventus has the players to hurt Sevilla

Former AC Milan attacker Suso has commented on Sevilla’s match against Juventus on Thursday and admits the Bianconeri are a tough side.

He now plays for the Spanish side and hopes to make the bench for the fixture so he can make an impact in the second half.

The Bianconeri and their Spanish hosts played out a 1-1 draw in Turin last week, which means this game is still very much in the balance.

Juve has to win in Spain to make the final and faces one of the most successful clubs in the competition’s history.

Sevilla also eliminated Manchester United in the last round, so they are prepared to make an impact in the competition.

Speaking ahead of the game, Suso said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus has many strong players who know their coach well, and they will definitely try to hit us on the counterattack. I have faced Juventus several times, and I know that they are a team that always competes in one way or another. However, if our fans support us with the same passion they showed against United, we will certainly have an advantage.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Sevilla will not be easy, but we are also one of the top clubs around the continent and expect a tougher game than the match in Turin.

Our players must be in top shape and attack the fixture, knowing it is the second most important game they have this season, the first being the Europa League final.