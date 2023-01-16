Suspended Allegri to ring changes in Juventus starting formation against Monza

Following the devastating humbling at the hands of Napoli, Juventus return to action this Thursday when they host Monza in the Coppa Italia Round of 16.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Massimiliano Allegri will take the opportunity to ring the changes to the starting formation.

The manager will heavily rely on his young contingent, while also giving chances for those who haven’t played regularly this term.

For instance, Mattia Perin will get the nod between the posts, while Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani should feature in defense.

In the middle of the park, Leandro Paredes will likely start as a deep-lying playmaker, joined by Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti. The source also expects Matias Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior to earn significant playing time against Raffaele Palladino’s men.

Finally, Moise Kean should lead the line alongside either Arkdadiusz Milik or Federico Chiesa.

On another note, ilBianconero reports that Allegri himself will be serving a one-match ban. The manager had received his marching orders in last season’s Coppa Italia final against Inter which ended 4-2 in favor of the Nerazzurri after extra-time.

Therefore, assistant manager Marco Landucci should be in charge on the dugout this Thursday. Max will make his return to the bench on Sunday for the Serie A clash against Atalanta.