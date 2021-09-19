Sven-Göran Eriksson says Allegri has a problem with how Kulusevski plays

Swedish manager Sven-Göran Eriksson says Massimiliano Allegri doesn’t trust Dejan Kulusevski’s reading of the game.

The youngster is in his second season at Juventus after joining them last summer.

He was one of their key players under the management of Andrea Pirlo and starred for them as they won the last Coppa Italia.

He would have expected to be performing better in this new campaign after the change of manager.

However, that hasn’t been the case with Juventus generally struggling for form at the moment.

The Bianconeri remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but they haven’t made the best of starts to their league campaign in this season.

Several players haven’t been pulling their weight at the club and one of them is Kulusevski.

Eriksson spoke about him recently and claimed that he doesn’t have the full trust of Allegri.

He also claims that the attacker is at a stage of his career that he needs to play often.

“Someone told me yesterday that Allegri thinks Kulusevski can’t read the game good enough. I don’t know what that means but obviously, the coach sees something that makes him not trust him 100%,” Eriksson revealed as quoted by Football Italia.

“But with the talent Kulusevski has, he can do things on his own. So, it is very strange that he doesn’t start every game. I don’t think he should leave Juve now, but if this goes on all season, and that he’s sitting on the bench, then I think he should leave.

“Also, at his age, with his talent, also for the Swedish National team, he needs to play regularly, he has to play a lot. If not he won’t become the great player we hope he will become.”