Milan are still determined to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and they believe they can recruit him through a swap deal.

The Serbian striker was on the scoresheet in the first friendly of the summer, as Igor Tudor’s men tied 2-2 with Reggiana at their training ground in Continassa. The 25-year-old also joined the Bianconeri host on the trip to Germany.

Nevertheless, the Juventus management is still determined to offload Vlahovic and get rid of his astronomical salary, while Milan have emerged as his most keen suitor.

Milan & Juventus working on swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic

The Rossoneri’s interest in the former Fiorentina star mostly stems from Massimiliano Allegri’s presence, the manager who had also asked Juventus to sign him in January 2022. However, the player’s hefty wages remain the main stumbling block to Milan’s plans.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Diavolo feel they can work their way around it by adding one of their players to the negotiations, which would lower the overall cost of the operation.

Malick Thiaw offered to Juventus

The pink newspaper identifies Malick Thiaw as the main suspect. The former Schalke defender doesn’t seem to be at the heart of Allegri’s plans. However, the 23-year-old had shown promising signs in the past, especially during Stefano Pioli’s tenure.

As the source explains, Juventus have set their asking price for Vlahovic at €20 million, a figure that is just enough to prevent a capital loss on a player who was bought for over €80 million back in 2022. As for Thiaw, his estimated value is at €15 million, so the two clubs are now working on finding a formula.

The report also reveals that the Rossoneri are willing to offer other fringe players if Thiaw doesn’t entice Juventus. This includes 27-year-old Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer.