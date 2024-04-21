Juventus and Fiorentina could reportedly decide to exchange the cards of their wantaway midfielders.

The Viola signed Arthur Melo on loan from the Bianconeri in the summer and have the option to maintain his services permanently for 20 million euros.

The Brazilian is enjoying a decent season in Florence after enduring two vastly disappointing years in Turin and an abysmal loan spell at Liverpool.

Yet, the Tuscans aren’t willing to meet the Old Lady’s price, despite the 27-year-old’s impressive displays.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Fiorentina have already informed Juventus that they aren’t willing to splash 20 million on Arthur.

Nevertheless, the Viola would still like to keep the former Barcelona man at the Artemio Franchi. Therefore, the parties are studying an alternative route, one that could lead to Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international joined Manchester United in the summer on loan. However, the Premier League giants have no plans to exercise their option to buy him following his underwhelming performances this season. Therefore, the 27-year-old will return to Florence in the summer.

Amrabat was also a transfer target for Juventus in the past, especially following his remarkable displays in the 2022 World Cup.

Therefore, Fiorentina and Juventus could decide to solve the Arthur issue by pulling off a swap deal that keeps the Brazilian in Tuscany on a permanent basis while sending the Morrocan in the opposite direction.

The two midfielders are at the same age and both have a contract expiring in 2025 with their parent clubs. Hence, their market values should be almost similar.