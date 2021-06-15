Sweden confirms that Kulusevski will return to play for them in the Euros

Sweden has confirmed that Juventus attacker, Dejan Kulusevski will be available for the rest of the Euros when he returns from quarantine.

Kulusevski has been self-isolating alongside Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg after they tested positive for covid-19.

The positive results came as a blow to both players and their national team who have now missed their opening game against Spain.

The Swedish authorities had placed a few players on standby in case both stars cannot recover on time to participate in the competition.

However, in a recent tweet, they revealed that both players are doing well and are very close to full recovery.

This means they have the chance to play some part for their country in the competition.

They also thank those who had been placed on the standby list as their services will no longer be required.

“Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg will rejoin the squad then whey are guaranteed infection-free,” Sweden wrote in a statement as cited by Football-Italia.

“Thank you to all the players in the “reserve bubble”, Jacob, Jesper, Mattias, Isaac, Niclas, Joakim and Poya for your contribution to the team!”

Kulusevski is one of the biggest stars in Sweden. In the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they expect him to be a shining light for the national team.

The Swedes impressed in their game against Spain without him. Perhaps his presence would have earned them the win after the game ended goalless.