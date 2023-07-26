The recent decision by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to consider players with British and Swiss passports as EU citizens for registration purposes at Serie A clubs is a significant boost for Italian clubs, reports Football-Italia.

With Britain and Switzerland not being part of the EU, players from these countries have previously taken up one of the two non-EU spots in any Serie A club’s roster.

This restriction has led some clubs to prioritise players from other non-EU countries, potentially overlooking talented players from Britain and Switzerland. However, with the new ruling from FIGC, players with British and Swiss passports will now be on equal footing with EU citizens in terms of registration at Serie A clubs.

This development will likely be welcomed by Juventus and other Italian clubs, as it opens up the opportunity for them to consider more players from England and Switzerland. With the new regulation in place, clubs may now be more inclined to recruit talent from these countries without the concern of using up valuable non-EU roster spots.

By broadening the pool of potential recruits, Italian clubs, including Juventus, could have access to a wider range of players from these regions, which may positively impact their transfer and squad-building strategies in the future.

Juve FC Says

This development comes as a major boost for Juve and other Italian clubs, as Swiss and English players are some of the most exciting in Europe.

If we decide to keep Denis Zakaria as we struggle to sell him, the midfielder will no longer take up a non-EU spot at the Allianz Stadium.

We also can now freely compete for some of the best talents in the Premier League, as AC Milan has done in this transfer window.