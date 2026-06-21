Switzerland vs Canada | World Cup 2026, Group B, Matchday 14

Date: Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Kick-off: 12:00 (UTC-7) / 19:00 BST

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Stage: Group B

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

What’s At Stake

Both Switzerland and Canada arrive at BC Place level on four points after two games apiece, meaning this match is effectively a straight fight for top spot in Group B. A win for either side almost certainly secures first place and a more favourable knockout path, while a draw keeps both teams through but hands the initiative back to goal difference. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar are both on one point and cannot reach four points without winning their remaining games, so the main concern for Switzerland and Canada is maximising their group position rather than securing qualification itself.

Verdict

Switzerland are narrow favourites to take all three points at 6/4, and their European pedigree and settled squad shape give them the edge in what should be a tight, competitive fixture. A draw at 9/4 carries genuine appeal given both sides are unbeaten, but Switzerland winning or the game ending level looks the most likely range of outcomes at these prices.

Switzerland vs Canada Match Preview

Switzerland come into this fixture as one of the most experienced squads in the expanded tournament, making their 12th World Cup appearance with a core of players who have logged significant minutes at multiple previous finals. Their Group B campaign has been composed rather than spectacular: a 1-1 draw with Qatar was followed by a convincing 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, demonstrating they can turn it on when required. Granit Xhaka, with 146 caps and 17 international goals, provides the engine room alongside Remo Freuler, and the attacking options across Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye, and Zeki Amdouni give manager Murat Yakin genuine variety in how he approaches the final group game.

Canada, meanwhile, are writing history almost every time they step onto the pitch. After failing to qualify for multiple consecutive tournaments, Jesse Marsch’s side sit top of Group B on goal difference and are riding the momentum of a 6-0 demolition of Qatar, a result that featured an extraordinary 97 touches in the opposition box. Jonathan David, now at Juventus, leads the line and has been in excellent form throughout the tournament, while Alphonso Davies provides the dynamism from left back that stretches any defensive shape. Canada’s previous World Cup record was largely defined by a scoreless group-stage exit in 1986 and a winless campaign in 2022, so every positive result here adds to a genuine changing of the guard for the programme.

The key question is whether Canada’s home crowd and momentum can overcome Switzerland’s structural discipline and tournament experience. Switzerland have historically been difficult to break down at World Cups, and their qualifying campaign through UEFA was near-faultless, going unbeaten in six games with a goal difference of plus 12. Canada’s attacking firepower is real, but Switzerland’s defensive organisation, anchored by Manuel Akanji of Inter Milan alongside Nico Elvedi, will present a stiffer test than Qatar offered. This should be a closely contested game with both sides having genuine reasons for confidence.

Team Form

Switzerland last five results:

Bosnia and Herzegovina (H): Won 4-1 (World Cup)

Qatar (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

Australia (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Jordan (H): Won 4-1 (Friendly)

Norway (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Switzerland’s form shows a team capable of big attacking performances at home but more cautious when the opposition presents a genuine threat. Their 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a competitive World Cup setting underlines their attacking quality, while the draw against Australia in a pre-tournament friendly suggests they can be pegged back by organised sides. Across their last five outings they have scored ten goals in games where all results counted, which points to a side comfortable in open play.

Canada last five results:

Qatar (H): Won 6-0 (World Cup)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (H): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

Republic of Ireland (H): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Uzbekistan (H): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Tunisia (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Canada’s form is defined by the contrast between their opening-game draw and the stunning 6-0 win that followed it. The result against Qatar was exceptional by any measure, but it is worth noting that Qatar entered the tournament ranked among the weakest sides in the group. The draws against the Republic of Ireland and Tunisia in pre-tournament friendlies hint at a side that can struggle for penetration against lower-block opposition, which may be relevant given Switzerland’s defensive reputation.

Switzerland vs Canada Head-to-Head

Switzerland and Canada have met just once in recorded history, a friendly in May 2002 that Canada won 3-1. That result is the only data point available and is too distant and too low-stakes to carry meaningful predictive weight for a World Cup group decider. This is the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

Team News

Switzerland head into this fixture with a settled squad and no significant injury concerns reported ahead of Matchday 14. Murat Yakin has been able to rotate across the first two group games without compromising the first-choice XI, and the availability of players like Ardon Jashari of AC Milan and Fabian Rieder adds midfield depth should changes be required. Breel Embolo of Rennes has already scored at this tournament and remains the focal point of the Swiss attack, supported by the pace of Dan Ndoye of Nottingham Forest and the goal threat of Zeki Amdouni of Burnley from wider positions.

Canada enter the game in good health overall, with Jesse Marsch having a strong squad available after the comprehensive win over Qatar. Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich is fit and expected to feature, and Jonathan David of Juventus continues in attack after a productive start to the tournament. Stephen Eustaquio of Los Angeles FC brings composure and range to the midfield, while Tajon Buchanan of Villarreal offers pace and directness on the right flank. Marsch will face selection decisions around his midfield balance given Switzerland’s greater physical presence in that area, but depth is not an issue.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka (c); Ndoye, Aebischer, Vargas; Embolo

Predicted XI (4-3-3): St. Clair; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies; Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio; Buchanan, David (c), Larin

Predicted XIs based on expected selections. Squads to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Alphonso Davies and Switzerland’s right side will likely define how much space Canada can generate in transition. Davies’ pace and directness at left back is Canada’s primary weapon for stretching defensive lines, and Switzerland’s right-back position, expected to be filled by Silvan Widmer of Mainz 05, will be tested repeatedly. Switzerland’s response in that corridor, whether through Widmer’s discipline or midfield cover from Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka, will determine whether Canada’s fast-break threat converts into genuine chances. Switzerland’s qualifying record of just two goals conceded in six games illustrates how difficult they are to pick apart when their defensive structure is intact, and neutralising Davies early will be central to Yakin’s game plan.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Switzerland to Win @ 6/4

Switzerland’s combination of World Cup experience, a settled defensive structure, and genuine attacking quality across multiple positions makes them the value pick at 6/4. Canada’s 6-0 win over Qatar inflates their goal difference but came against the group’s weakest side; Switzerland represent a significant step up in quality. Murat Yakin’s side were unbeaten through UEFA qualifying, conceding only twice across six games, and have shown they can score freely when required.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

Both sides have shown they can create chances, but this is a match where tactical caution is likely to take precedence over attacking ambition given the group-standings implications. Switzerland conceded just two goals in six qualifying games and kept a disciplined shape in their 1-1 draw with Qatar. Canada drew their opener 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina and were held to a draw by the Republic of Ireland in a pre-tournament friendly. The 4/6 available on under 2.5 goals reflects the likely tempo of a high-stakes, low-risk group decider.

Scorer Market: Breel Embolo to Score Anytime

Embolo of Rennes has already found the net at this tournament and leads Switzerland’s recent scoring charts with six goals in his last five appearances for the national side, including a penalty. As the focal point of the Swiss attack, he is well-positioned to add to that tally against a Canada defence that has not yet been tested by a physical, experienced centre-forward at this level.

Bet Builder: Switzerland to Win and Under 3.5 Goals

Combining a Switzerland win with a low-scoring match captures the most likely shape of this fixture. Switzerland’s defensive solidity limits Canada’s output, and while the Swiss are capable of winning by more, a controlled, one or two-goal win is the most probable scenario. This combination offers a stronger price than either leg alone and is grounded in both sides’ competitive form at this tournament.

Switzerland vs Canada Betting Odds

The best available prices across leading operators for this Group B fixture are as follows.

Switzerland Win: 6/4

Draw: 9/4

Canada Win: 9/4

Over 2.5 Goals: 6/5

Under 2.5 Goals: 4/6

Odds correct at time of writing. Always check the best available price before placing.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Switzerland vs Canada

Switzerland vs Canada is live on ITV and ITVX in the United Kingdom, with kick-off at 19:00 BST on Wednesday, 24 June 2026. The match is also available on BBC in the UK according to broadcast listings. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS, while viewers in Ireland have coverage on RTE and Virgin Media.

How to Bet on Switzerland vs Canada

To place a bet on this fixture, follow these steps to get the best available price.

Compare odds across leading operators before committing to a price. Log in to your chosen account or register if you are a new customer. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section and find Group B fixtures. Select Switzerland vs Canada from the match listings. Choose your preferred market, such as match result, goals, or a scorer bet. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. For a bet builder, add multiple selections from the same match into a combined bet. Submit your bet and keep a record of your selections and stakes.

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