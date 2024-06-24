Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will soon finalize his transfer to Saudi Arabia where he’ll reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The Pole has been one of the most consistent performers at the club over the past few years. However, the Bianconeri are looking to inject some new blood through a squad revamp led by Cristiano Giuntoli and Thiago Motta.

Therefore, the 33-year-old is heading towards the exit door, and he’ll be replaced by 26-year-old Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

This move will also allow the management to reduce the wage bill, as Szczesny is one of the highest earners at the club. The former Arsenal and Roma goalkeeper collects 6.5 million euros per season as net wages.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Poland international is now on the cusp of finalizing his transfer to Al-Nassr.

The custodian’s contract with the Bianconeri will expire next year, so the Italians will settle for a transfer fee worth 5 million euros.

On the other hand, Szczesny will get himself a lucrative two-year deal, collecting 20 million euros per season.

The Saudi club is reportedly awaiting the end of Poland’s Euro 2024 campaign to make the move official.

The goalkeeper had previously expressed his intention to retire at a relatively early age, so the figures he’ll collect in Saudi Arabia over a short span will certainly help his case.