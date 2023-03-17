Szczesny and Gatti earn high grades for their displays in Freiburg-Juventus

On Thursday, Juventus found an open path towards the Europa League quarter-finals, especially following the dismissal of Freiburg defender Manuel Gulde late in the first half.

Therefore, Federico Gatti deserves the plaudits, as his shot resulted in the handball that sent off his opponent and subsequently allowed Dusan Vlahovic to score from the spot.

The Italian defender hasn’t started a match in a while, so it’s pleasing to see him earning favorable grades in the player ratings of the major Italian newspapers.

For his part, Wojciech Szczesny pulled off a couple of decisive saves to preserve another clean sheet against the Germans, so he also received high notes.

Naturally, Vlahovic and fellow goalscorer Federico Chiesa earned decent grades, and the same goes for Adrien Rabiot who provided the assist for the Italian winger.

Overall, the vast majority of Juventus players got favorable scores. So let’s take a look at the player ratings as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport

SZCZESNY 7

GATTI 7

BREMER 6.5

DANILO 6.5

CUADRADO 6

FAGIOLI 6

LOCATELLI 6.5

RABIOT 6.5

KOSTIC 6.5

KEAN 6.5

VLAHOVIC 7

ALLEGRI 6.5

CHIESA 7

ILING 5.5

Gazzetta dello Sport

SZCZESNY 7.5

GATTI 7

BREMER 6.5

DANILO 6.5

CUADRADO 6

FAGIOLI 6

LOCATELLI 6

RABIOT 6.5

KOSTIC 6

KEAN 6

VLAHOVIC 7

ALLEGRI 6.5

CHIESA 7

ILING 5.5

Corriere dello Sport

SZCZESNY 7

GATTI 7

BREMER 6

DANILO 6

CUADRADO 6

FAGIOLI 6

LOCATELLI 7

RABIOT 7.5

KOSTIC 6

KEAN 6.5

VLAHOVIC 7

ALLEGRI 7

CHIESA 7

ILING 6

Calciomercato.com

SZCZESNY 7

GATTI 7

BREMER 6.5

DANILO 6.5

CUADRADO 6

FAGIOLI 6

LOCATELLI 6.5

RABIOT 7

KOSTIC 6

KEAN 6

VLAHOVIC 7

ALLEGRI 6.5

CHIESA 7

ILING 6

ilBianconero

SZCZESNY 7

GATTI 6.5

BREMER 7

DANILO 6.5

CUADRADO 6

FAGIOLI 6

LOCATELLI 6.5

RABIOT 7

KOSTIC 6

KEAN 6

VLAHOVIC 7

ALLEGRI 7

CHIESA 7

ILING 6