Szczesny assures he is fine now after health scare against Sporting Club

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny insists he is fine now but admits he was worried when he suffered a health scare in the Bianconeri’s win against Sporting Club last night.

The Pole felt some discomfort in his chest area just before halftime and had to be replaced by Matia Perin.

The Bianconeri still kept a clean sheet in his absence and won the game, but fans are eager to know if the club’s number one is fine.

After the match, he assures he is doing well. The former Arsenal man said via Football Italia:

“I am fine, I was a little anxious, but we did all the tests and everything is fine.

“I was scared. It had never happened to me before, I was struggling to breathe, and it really worried me.”

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny’s health scare worried most of us and the last thing we need now is to lose another important player.

The remaining games of the season are like finals for us and we must win every one of them.

Having Szczęsny behind us in goal will boost the confidence of our players because he is one of the best goalies in the world.