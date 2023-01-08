Szczesny can break Samir Handanovic’s record against Napoli

While his teammates have been receiving the plaudits, Wojciech Szczesny has quietly been guarding the Bianconeri’s goal, collecting a plethora of clean sheets in the process.

Yesterday, Juventus extended their winning streak to eight when they hosted Udinese at the Allianz Stadium. Interestingly, all wins have been accompanied by clean sheets, and the Polish goalkeeper was present between the sticks on seven occasions (while his understudy Mattia Perin started in Verona last November).

Overall, the former Arsenal and Roma custodian has registered nine clean sheets in his 11 Serie A appearances this term, only conceding three goals (One against Roma and twice versus Milan).

According to Calciomercato, Szczesny hasn’t conceded a league goal in 666 minutes, and will have the chance to break Samir Handonovic’s record (703 minutes) as the foreign goalkeeper who has kept his goal clean for the longest stretch in Serie A. The Inter captain had set his record back in 2010/11 while playing for Udinese

However, his mission will be a complicated one, since the Old Lady’s next opponent is none other than the league leaders Napoli. Moreover, the encounter will take place in front of the raucous crowds at the Maradona Stadium.

Therefore, the Poland international will have a chance to make history, but he’ll have to deny the likes of Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for at least 37 minutes.