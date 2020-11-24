Szczesny claims playing for Juventus is motivation enough

Wojciech Szczesny spoke to the press ahead of the Ferencvaros clash this evening, and claims the team is motivated by the fact they play for Juventus.

The Old Lady could book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League this evening, should we secure victory whilst Barcelona deny Dynamo Kiev a win.

Juve already beat the Hungarian side 4-1 in Budapest, and you would expect a similar scoreline back in Turin this evening.

Goalkeeper Szczesny insists that there won’t be any lapses in concentration tonight, and claims his side are motivated by the fact they play for Juventus ahead of the tie.

“We play for Juventus so it won’t be difficult to find the motivation for tomorrow’s match,” Szczesny told the pre-match press conference (as translated by the Juventus official website).

“I don’t expect us to have any drops in energy. We expect a difficult match against a tough opponent. We will do everything to bring home the three points. I think our opponents are very fast and technical. We will do our best to limit them. The Coach has created a good relationship with the team. His idea of football is modern, and we really like this philosophy.”

The aura around the training ground appears much more positive of late, having put their rocky form behind them at the weekend with a dominating display, and it will be vital if we can string a number of similar displays together.

Should playing for Juventus be enough to motivate the players to perform? Does anyone expect Ferencvaros to put up a fight to stay in with a shout of qualification?

Patrick