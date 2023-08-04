In recent weeks, there have been reports suggesting that Wojciech Szczesny might leave Juventus, and Bayern Munich is believed to be one of the main clubs interested in him. The German club has been actively searching for a new goalkeeper, especially after rumours of Yann Sommer’s desire to leave.

While acquiring a new goalie was not initially on Juventus’s agenda for this summer transfer window, they are reportedly open to discussing a deal if Bayern or any other suitor expresses genuine interest in signing the Polish goalkeeper.

Despite the transfer speculation, Szczesny remains unperturbed and unfazed by the rumours. He understands that such talks are common whenever the transfer window is open. Most importantly, the goalkeeper has expressed his desire to stay with Juventus and is committed to playing for the club as long as they want him to continue representing them in Turin.

He said via Calciomercato: “Every summer we talk about me but then it always ends up the same way. As long as they want me at Juventus, I’ll always be wearing this shirt. And I know they want me… (laughs, ed)”.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and we should only sell him for a much better goalie.

The Poland international keeps improving, but every player has a price, so fans should not be surprised if the club sells him.

However, if that happens and a good replacement is not brought in, we could be in big trouble.