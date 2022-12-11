Szczesny dilemma: Juventus contemplating their three option

Following a solid start to the campaign at Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny deliver the goods in Qatar, cementing himself as the ultimate hero for Poland during the World Cup group stage.

The shot-stopper saved two penalty kicks, including one against Lionel Messi, with his heroics dragging the Polish side towards the Round of 16, where they were expectedly eliminated at the hands of France.

The 32-year-old certainly gained himself some suitors along the way, leaving Juventus with a major dilemma, as TuttoJuve explains.

With his contract expiring in 2024, the Bianconeri have three options on the table. The first is to move forward with the goalkeeper for another campaign before ultimately parting ways.

The second option is offering him a renewal that would extend their partnership beyond 2024, although he remains one of the club’s highest earners.

While the last scenario would be banking on the revived interest by selling the experienced custodian in the summer. The source explains that Juventus could collect a figure close to 10 million euros from a sale while saving 6.5 millions on the wage bill.

Juve FC say

Amidst the club’s financial difficulties, we can understand why Juventus might want to capitalize on every opportunity to make a profit and decrease the costs.

Even though we all love Szczesny, it would make sense to bank on him while we can, but only if the management has a suitable replacement lined up (Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario remains one of the main candidates).