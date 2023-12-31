Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny sets high ambitions following his side’s win over Roma on Saturday night.

The Polish custodian didn’t have an awful lot to do between the posts against his former employers. However, he was always alert to the danger and did well to collect a threatening curler from Paulo Dybala.

The 33-year-old rounded off the year by adding another clean sheet to the tally while helping the club cut the deficit with Inter to just two points.

Therefore, Szczesny feels that this is the right time for Juventus to start aiming for the Scudetto rather than setting lower objectives.

“It’s still early. We’re two points behind, but this year, I’m not fighting for fourth or third place,” said the Poland international in his post-match interview with JuventusNews24.

“We are in Juve, if you want to play at these levels you aim for the maximum objectives. Inter are strong, but we can compete with them.”

“We took advantage of this opportunity with a performance that wasn’t brilliant, but one that was orderly and compact. It was an important win.”

Szczesny admitted that Juventus don’t produce the best football, but underlines team unity as the club’s most significant characteristic.

“We are not a team that plays beautiful football but we have the spirit and unity of the group.

“We must continue to build on this trait that has brought results and provides a strong basis.”