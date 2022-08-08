Szczesny
Szczesny earns praise for keeping the score low despite Juventus 4-0 loss

August 8, 2022 - 10:30 am

Juventus were beaten 4-0 by Atletico Madrid at their Continassa training ground yesterday, yet their best player in the match was Wojciech Szczęsny.

The Polish goalkeeper has often saved them in matches, but the game against the Spaniards was a match that every player on the team needed to be on their very best.

However, that never happened, and their opponents showed that the Bianconeri are still lagging behind in terms of preparation for the new season.

Reviewing the player’s performances in the game, Calciomercato reserved special praise for Szczęsny.

They write: “So, a week before the start of the championship, for Max Allegri there are almost only postponements and no real promoters. Indeed, one: because without Wojciech Szczesny’s saves, the passive could have been even more merciless than the 0-4 final.”

Juve FC Says

We cannot go into the new season relying on our goalkeeper to save us because it would be terrible.

After signing Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer, the last thing we expected was for our defence to concede four goals.

Hopefully, this is just preseason form, and when the campaign begins properly, we will be stronger at the back.

The next few days are very important for the club because we need to prepare well before Sassuolo at the weekend.

