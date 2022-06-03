pogba
Szczesny gives his reaction to possibly playing with Paul Pogba

June 3, 2022 - 2:30 pm

Wojciech Szczęsny has heaped praise on Paul Pogba and insists it would be great to have the Frenchman as a teammate.

Pogba has left Manchester United as a free agent and the World Cup winner is in talks with Juventus to re-join the club.

He was on their books between 2012 and 2016 before he moved to United for a world-record fee.

At the English club, he struggled to enjoy the same success that came his way while he was in Italy and Juve is now looking to bring him back to the club.

The midfielder has many suitors, but reports insist he is closer to a return to the Allianz Stadium.

Speaking about the 29-year-old, Juve number one, Szczęsny said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would be happy to see Pogba with the Juventus shirt again. In his previous experience in Juventus he did very well, it would be an excellent addition to the squad.

“Perhaps in the last two years he has not had consistency also due to injuries that have not helped him.

“But when he is in shape he is one of the best in the world.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba struggled at United, but he always showed his quality when he plays for the France national team.

That is more than enough to indicate that the midfielder will make an impact on his return to Juve.

His experience winning the World Cup and other trophies can help Juve win silverware in the next campaign.

