Szczesny gives his reaction to the arrival of Pogba and Di Maria

Wojciech Szczęsny believes Angel di Maria and Pogba are two very important signings for Juventus and they will help the team.

Both players moved to the Allianz Stadium in this transfer window as free agents.

Di Maria joins the Bianconeri after a trophy-laden spell at PSG, while Pogba returns to the club after he left to join Manchester United in 2016.

The Frenchman didn’t enjoy his time in England, but he is more experienced now and won the World Cup with France in 2018.

This would be an important season for Juve after they failed to win a trophy in the last campaign and Szczęsny believes both players will bring good experience that will help the team.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “They have a lot of experience, we are quite young. Two highly experienced footballers have joined us and many young players can only learn from them. In addition to this, they have an incredible quality and their contribution on the pitch will be important, I really hope they can give us a hand.”

Juve FC Says

We lacked experienced heads in midfield and attack last season and it affected us.

The further loss of Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini meant we needed to add more experience to the group.

We have done that. Now, it is time for Max Allegri to pay back for the backing he has received from the club this summer.