Ever since his horror show against Sassuolo in September, Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been majestic between the posts.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old collected his sixth clean sheet in a row. His heroics against Fiorentina proved vital for the Bianconeri who escaped with a 1-o win.

The former Arsenal and Roma custodian made two superb saves to deny Nico Gonzalez and Cristiano Birgahi.

After the match, Szczesny seemed to be in a jolly mood, dropping several jokes. The goalkeeper said they could always deduct 10 points from his team’s tally, in reference to the previous campaign.

“We have seven more points than last season, but they can always take away ten points,” said Szczesny in his post-match interview with Sky Sport via JuventusNews24.

“We are in a better position than last year, but after 11 games, I don’t even know how many points we have.

“One step at a time and now we prepare for Cagliari. There is a very nice spirit, we have an Italian team, and no one feels more important than the others. Many players have room for growth.

” We only struggled for 89 minutes. We worked hard to secure an important result Taking three points from Florence is not easy.”

The custodian also downplayed his save against Biraghi’s freekick, considering it a routine stop.

“It seemed difficult but it wasn’t angled. But it has to be done. I caught the ball with my forearm, but it was nothing special.”

Szczesny also discussed Fabio Miretti who finally scored his maiden Juventus goal, reserving a snarky comment for his young teammate.

“I’ve been making fun of him for two years because he has quality. He’s strong and technical. So failing to score in 50 games isn’t good.

“I’m happy he broke his duck. He has great potential. So instead of scoring every two years, he can bag maybe five or six per season.”