Szczesny is determined to stay at Juventus for the rest of his career

Wojciech Szczęsny is Juventus’ undisputed first choice at the moment and that will likely remain the case for the next few seasons.

The Pole keeps getting better even though he is well into his 30s and continues to give reasons why the club should not replace him.

Juve has been linked with several goalies recently, but the former Arsenal man has a contract until 2024 with an option to extend it further.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he has no intention of leaving Juve now or in the future and his goal is to keep earning new deals until he ends his career at the club.

Juve FC Says

On current form, Szczęsny deserves to remain the first choice at Juve and there truly is no need for us to think about a replacement for him.

Mattia Perin is also doing well as a backup and that spot is not one we should be worried about, at least for now.

Instead, we can invest money in other problematic spots, knowing we have a top goalkeeper on our hands.

Hopefully, Szczęsny will only keep getting better and prove to us that it is the right decision to stick with him as our first choice.