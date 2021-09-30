Szczesny limps off and had ice packs on his right knee after Chelsea win

One of the bad sights from Juventus win over Chelsea last night was Wojciech Szczesny appearing to leave the stadium with an injury.

The Pole is regaining his confidence and had very little to do in the game following some fine defending by Juve.

However, Calciomercato reports that he was limping after the match and eventually had ice packs on his right knee.

This suggests that he may have suffered a knock or a cramp, and that is being positive.

It could be worse than that, but there has been no report of an injury to the former Arsenal man just yet.

As their team gradually returns to form, Juve fans will be unhappy with this development and will pray it is nothing serious that has happened to him.

Mattia Perin is the club’s second choice and was in goal for their 3-2 win over Sampdoria at the weekend.

He didn’t keep a clean sheet, but his performances while on loan at Genoa last season proves that he can be a capable deputy to Szczesny.

If the Pole hasn’t suffered any significant injury, we can expect him to remain in the starting XI for Juventus’ next matches, which would be a great piece of news for the club.