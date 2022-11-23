milik Szczesny
Club News

Szczesny looking forward for Poland’s next encounter following Mexico draw (Image)

November 23, 2022 - 6:00 pm

On Tuesday, Poland started their 2022 World Cup campaign in a goalless draw with Mexico. Robert Lewandowski had the chance to grab the winner, but Guillermo Ochoa denied him from the spot.

For his part, Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had some work to do to preserve a clean sheet.

While the result was slightly underwhelming, Tek is already looking forward for the next one, encouraging his nation with a post on his personal Instagram account, reminding everyone that there’s still lot of work to do.

Poland’s next match will be on Saturday against Saudi Arabia who pulled off a historic upset by beating Argentina.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Milinkovic-Savic

Report: Juventus need three sacrifices to make room for Milinkovic-Savic

November 23, 2022
Samuel Iling-Junior

Juventus Next Gen coach says Iling-Junior “already reached top level”

November 23, 2022
Cherubini

Juventus to promote Cherubini – Two candidates emerge for sporting director role

November 23, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.