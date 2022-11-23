Szczesny looking forward for Poland’s next encounter following Mexico draw (Image)

On Tuesday, Poland started their 2022 World Cup campaign in a goalless draw with Mexico. Robert Lewandowski had the chance to grab the winner, but Guillermo Ochoa denied him from the spot.

For his part, Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had some work to do to preserve a clean sheet.

While the result was slightly underwhelming, Tek is already looking forward for the next one, encouraging his nation with a post on his personal Instagram account, reminding everyone that there’s still lot of work to do.

Poland’s next match will be on Saturday against Saudi Arabia who pulled off a historic upset by beating Argentina.