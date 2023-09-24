On a chaotic evening in Sassuolo, Juventus left the pitch empty-handed after suffering a 2-4 defeat at the hands of their Emilian hosts.

The Bianconeri equalized the score twice, but defensive howlers eventually tipped the scale in Sassuolo’s favor, as they emerged victorious.

While Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Gatti committed the most horrific blunders of the evening, Juventus captain Danilo insists that the whole team must take responsibility for the sour defeat.

The 32-year-old suggests that he too made a mistake by playing Andrea Pinamonti onside on Sassuolo’s third goal.

The goalkeeper parried away Armand Lauriente’s shot, but the Italian striker pounced on the rebound to give the Neroverdi the lead for the third time.

“We are a team. Mistakes are bound to happen Today, maybe Szczesny made a mistake, but so did I,” admitted the skipper in his post-match interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“At 3-2, I kept their striker onside. We are a team, when we win we stay together. We have to stick together even more following a defeat. This is how things can improve for us.”

The former Real Madrid man also discussed Max Allegri’s approach to the match, while hinting that the club might lack leaders.

“The coach had his own perception, we always listen to his instructions. We tried to stay on track. We made a mental mistake in the match.

“We are a young team, so we need to develop more players with a leadership spirit. But the responsibility must be shared.

“It was a difficult evening. Starting tomorrow, we’ll think about Tuesday. This team can still grow, especially in terms of leadership. We have people who can make the step-up and we try to give them space too.”

The Bianconeri will host Lecce at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.