Wojciech Szczesny has spoken out on the need for more psychological training targeting the mental health of football players.

The goalkeeper has played for some prestigious clubs, including Arsenal and AS Roma.

Now a number one at Juventus, he expects things to have gotten better on the psychological side of the game.

However, it hasn’t, and he says more has to be done because the players need to be in the right frame of mind as much as they need to be physically fit to carry out their jobs.

The Pole said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It is absurd that in 2022 professional clubs don’t have mandatory mental training for players. Do an interview with any player and they’ll tell you that 70% of the performance is in their head.

“And 100% of the mandatory training instead is physical. There are psychologists at clubs, and players can use their services if they want, but there is no mandatory mental training.”

Juve FC Says

Footballers are like every other human being and they go through mental stress and episodes that could affect their performances.

Every club should care about what is going on in the lives of their players as much as they care about their performance.

Most of them have psychologists already, but as Szczesny has pointed out, more has to be done.